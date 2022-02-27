ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Minnetonka, MN (KROC AM News) - A tow truck operator was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Twin...

Quick Country 96.5

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94 when his rig went off the roadway and then into the median before crashing down the embankment leading to a rural road running under the freeway. The crash report indicates the truck and trailer came to rest under the I-94 bridge.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Rochester Man Watches Thief Steal His Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kasson-Mantorville School Bus Involved in Thursday Morning Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A school bus in Kasson that was occupied by several students was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Kasson-Mantorville school bus was traveling south on Highway 57 and making a left turn onto 16th ST NE when a pickup truck traveling north on the highway struck the right rear of the bus just before 8 am.
KASSON, MN
Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

