Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO