ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'GMA' Fans Are Moved by Robin Roberts' Emotional Instagram About Her "Blessing"

By Katherine Tinsley
womansday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything You Should Know About 'Good Morning America'. Early on Thursday morning, Robin Roberts revealed on Twitter that her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laigh, is battling breast cancer. In a two-minute video on Twitter, the GMA coanchor shared the news on behalf of her partner, details when they found out and what...

www.womansday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares emotional tribute to husband George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is going against her husband George Stephanopoulos' wishes – but for a great reason. It's George's 61st birthday, and his wife posted an adorable tribute to him on Instagram. Ali admitted that the television host doesn't particularly love to celebrate his birthday, but she is commemorating him regardless, sharing on Instagram a sweet photo of her husband looking dapper wearing a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and glasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Deborah Roberts
Person
Lara Spencer
Newsday

Robin Roberts to take time off from 'Good Morning America' as partner battles cancer

Robin Roberts says she will take time off occasionally from ABC's "Good Morning America" as she helps her partner of nearly 17 years, Amber Laign, through cancer treatment. In a Twitter and Instagram video Thursday, the "GMA" co-anchor explained, "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good." Roberts said family and close friends had known but "kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others." She added, "It's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me" in 2007, when Roberts, too, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent eight months of chemotherapy, "and that means that I’ll be away from 'GMA' from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Gma
iheart.com

Here's How Wendy Williams Feels About Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Wendy Williams has given her stamp of approval on Sherri Shepherd taking over as a "permanent guest host" of Williams' daytime talk show. TMZ first reported that Shepherd was being considered as the stand-in while Williams, 57, continues on her health-related hiatus. Now, a source has revealed that Williams is ok with the move.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Today show suffers major change as star steps down - what happens next?

The Today show recently bid farewell to someone very special as Dylan Dreyer stepped away from her role on the weekend edition to focus on her family. Fans had mixed feelings as the popular meteorologist decided it was time to call time on the gig as they were saddened to see her go, but also understood her decision.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily News

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of himself ‘cuddling’ baby boy Sebastian Luke: ‘The day after he was born’

Anderson Cooper is introducing his new bundle of joy to the world. On Friday, the primetime TV host shared on Instagram the first photo of himself with newborn Sebastian Luke. In the sweet snap, Cooper is seen holding the newest addition to the family, who’s all bundled up and appears to be sleeping in peace, while the proud new daddy lovingly embraces him. “Cuddling with Sebastian the day ...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Separates From Wife, and His Mom Is to Blame

90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have decided to separate, citing Johnson's mother, Debbie, as one of the main reasons. The couple announced the change in their relationship status during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Tell All episode on Friday. Johnson and Guerra were married for less than a year.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy