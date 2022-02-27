'GMA' Fans Are Moved by Robin Roberts' Emotional Instagram About Her "Blessing"

Robin Roberts says she will take time off occasionally from ABC's "Good Morning America" as she helps her partner of nearly 17 years, Amber Laign, through cancer treatment. In a Twitter and Instagram video Thursday, the "GMA" co-anchor explained, "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good." Roberts said family and close friends had known but "kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others." She added, "It's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me" in 2007, when Roberts, too, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent eight months of chemotherapy, "and that means that I’ll be away from 'GMA' from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO