ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Launching in Late 2022

By Graham Russell
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the newest entries in the long-running RPG franchise, will launch in late 2022. During the February 27, 2022 Pokemon Presents stream, The Pokemon Company revealed the new games, including images of starters and looks at a lot of environments. Pokemon Scarlet and...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Violet Launching#The Pokemon Company#Game Freak
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring fan spends a year dominating Sekiro's final boss in anticipation of FromSoftware's new game

A Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has beaten the final boss every day over a year in anticipation of Elden Ring. Just below, you can see the latest efforts of user Atijohn, posted to the Sekiro subreddit earlier today. The player in question is killing Isshin, the Sword Saint for the three hundred and sixty sixth day in a row, without any healing or buffing through charms, all in the name of Elden Ring releasing later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
SlashGear

Pokemon Fans Just Got Exciting News For Pokemon Day

The "Pokemon" franchise already kicked off 2022 with a bang thanks to "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," and now it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we find out more about what's next for the company. This Sunday, February 27, is "Pokemon" Day — the anniversary of the 1996 release of "Pokemon Red and Green" in Japan — and The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream in celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash dealing with the fantastic ramifications of his Pokemon Tournament victory, with the finale of Pokemon Sun And Moon netting Ketchum his first win over the long course of the series. With the latest season seeing plenty of reunions from characters past in the quest for Ash to become the greatest trainer there ever was, it seems that a major reunion is in the works as the majority of friends Ash made in the Alola Region are looking to make a major comeback.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy