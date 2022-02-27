ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 14 Best Clean Hair + Scalp Treatments We've Tried

By The Chalkboard
thechalkboardmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeglected your hair lately with a perma-ponytail or less than glamorous haircare routine? It’s understandable. We published a round-up of incredible new clean hair treatments less than a year ago, but it seems our scalp health obsession is tracking along just as quickly as the booming clean beauty space, we’ve updated...

thechalkboardmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Their Hair Feels ‘Even Softer’ After Using This $6 Scalp Massager That’s a ‘Game Changer’ For Dandruff

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever washed your hair in the shower but still felt like your locks weren’t 100 percent clean? Like maybe there’s lingering dead skin, dandruff or product build up trapped in your tresses? If you can relate and are looking for a quick and easy solution, we found a $6 game changer on Amazon. Flathead Products’ Hair Scalp Massager does just what its name suggests. The brush has silicone bristles that, when rubbed...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

Ceremonia’s New Papaya Scalp Scrub & Hair Mask Are A Much-Needed Reset

If your hair care routine has been missing a nice ol' scrub and mask, Ceremonia's got you covered. The Latinx-owned sustainable haircare brand with nature-inspired formulas works (!) to treat all types of hair — curly, wavy, and color-treated included — and features key ingredients from all over Latin America. Ceremonia just launched its first products of 2022: Papaya Scalp Scrub and the deep-conditioning Mascarilla de Babassu — and together, these harmonious products make up The Sunday Reset Duo. Between all the skin routines and body-care that we have to stay on top of, those of us with lower-maintenance tresses tend to forget all about our lovely locks during all-important beauty sessions. But Ceremonia isn’t letting us skip the scalp-care step — the brand is on a mission to "wow their audience" and "shift the hair care market by making toxin-free products more accessible.”
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

The 24 Best Hair Straighteners for Smooth, Shiny Hair

There are some beauty classics that stand the test of time: red lips, red lips, and, yes, flat irons. As hair care technology improves, the best hair straighteners have moved away from total hair-scorchers to sleek, efficient tools that are suited to all hair types and cause far less damage. That's right: There are flat irons and hair straightening brushes that won't burn your hair off or weaken it to an utterly limp state—you simply need to find the right one, and we're here to help.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Is the Only Clean Shampoo That Has Ever Worked for My Wavy Hair (And I’ve Tried Them All)

It's easy to get cynical as a beauty editor. When every single brand promises life-altering properties at the bottom of their bottle of shampoo/conditioner/face serum/fill-in-the-blank-here, you start to wonder how often the magic ingredient is simply a masterful marketing plan. However, I'm here to tell you to keep the faith because there truly are products that not only work but will change the experience of washing your hair, taking care of your skin, caring for your bod. One such product that I recently came across? Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Ricari Studios
Cosmopolitan

29 Best Rainbow Hair Ideas to Try in 2022

Truth: It’s really hard for me to switch up my hair color. Seriously—I cling to my dark brunette like a security blanket. But the rainbow hair trend that’s been circulating (read: consuming) my Insta feed lately might actually convert me. There’s just something so liberating about going with something outside of your typical spring hair trend, you know? So if you're bored with brunette, blonde, and red shades, it might be time to look outside the dye box (figuratively speaking—pls don't attempt rainbow hair dye at home, see a colorist IRL instead), and choose something totally unique like rainbow hair. Luckily for you, I found the best rainbow hair ideas, like peek-a-boo underlights to a swirly buzzcut, that are truly mind-blowing. High risk, high reward, bb. Just keep scrolling for all the inspo.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

Our Full Guide To Protein Treatments For Hair, Plus The Best Products To Use

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've ever seen the words keratin, bond-building, or repairing stamped on your hair care labels, guess what? You probably have a protein treatment on your hands! These products are beloved for fortifying hair at the structural level, as the protein-infused ingredients can shimmy their way into the hair bonds and repair them from the inside-out (hello, salon-quality strands), but it's crucial you use them correctly. Overdo it on the protein, and you may wind up with hair that's even more brittle and strawlike (don't worry; we'll explain).
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Well+Good

The Best Stability and Cushioning Shoes I’ve Tried Come From the Same Brand—And They’re Podiatrist Approved

There are two experiences I've had when running where I would've signed over my life's savings to Hoka One One for saving my life...or at least my run. The first happened after a flood in New York. I was bound and determined to get in a run, so despite the fact that the City had experienced buckets of rainfall, I was going to log some miles on my quest to run a marathon. By about mile eight, however, my shoes were soaked, and I felt like I was running with cinderblocks strapped to my soles. I made the executive decision to switch to a pair of Hoka Rincon sneakers, the brand's ultra-lightweight neutral shoe, and I flew through the remaining six miles. It was the best feeling ever.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

17 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair That'll Add Volume and Treat Your Scalp

Hi, hello, I'm assuming you've stumbled upon this page because you may be experiencing hair thinning or possibly even significant hair loss. First things first, don't freak—it's totally understandable and valid why you may be—but take a deep breath and know that 50 percent of women and 70 percent of men will experience notable hair loss in their life, meaning that not only is it extremely common, but also, you're not alone. And you know what else? It also means that there are some awesome treatments and products that can significantly help those who are struggling with it (thanks, science). A good starting point? Shampoo for thinning hair.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This $15 Hair Gloss Is Like a Salon Treatment in a Bottle

The Hally Fluffy G Hair Gloss in "Premiere Clear" is a colorless in-shower treatment. The gloss adds shine to your hair, leaving it silky soft and smooth. One editor tried the at-home gloss and was impressed with the results. As someone with virgin hair, I initially thought that at-home hair-gloss...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

We tried Dr Jart+’s cicapair color correcting treatment and it’s well worth the hype

TikTok has quickly become a hotbed for beauty trends, from heatless curls created with a dressing gown, soap brows, pixelated eye make-up and peel and reveal lip tints. While some are nothing more than clickbait, swathes of users regularly share their favourite products, with the CeraVe hydrating cleanser or The Ordinary’s niacinamide serum proving particularly popular. They’re helpful too, as beauty aficionados are keen to reveal affordable dupes of expensive cult products or share exciting new finds. One product that racked up millions of views across thousands of videos last year and continues to gain momentum, is the Dr Jart+ cicapair...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Ashanti Poses in Cropped Tiger-Print Bomber Jacket, Red Latex Leggings on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Before love month ends, Ashanti came through with a red hot outfit. On Sunday, the “Rock With U” hitmaker shared a photoset on her Instagram posing in a Dolce & Gabbana tiger print jacket. The cropped outerwear was complete with long-sleeves, silk twill lining, a baseball collar, front zipper fastening and flap pockets with gold press-stud buttons. Ashanti wore the jacket over a plunging black bralette. She paired her printed coat with red latex leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) In addition to the post, Ashanti she kept her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy