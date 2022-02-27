The 14 Best Clean Hair + Scalp Treatments We've Tried

There are two experiences I've had when running where I would've signed over my life's savings to Hoka One One for saving my life...or at least my run. The first happened after a flood in New York. I was bound and determined to get in a run, so despite the fact that the City had experienced buckets of rainfall, I was going to log some miles on my quest to run a marathon. By about mile eight, however, my shoes were soaked, and I felt like I was running with cinderblocks strapped to my soles. I made the executive decision to switch to a pair of Hoka Rincon sneakers, the brand's ultra-lightweight neutral shoe, and I flew through the remaining six miles. It was the best feeling ever.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO