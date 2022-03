The loss of a pet is heartbreaking, and it can be particularly difficult for the youngest members of the family. And that seems to be the case in the Napier house. Erin Napier is a successful television star, small town advocate, and author, but her posts about real life and motherhood are what endear her to her fans. Erin and Ben announced in July that their sweet 12-year-old dog Baker had died. Erin shared that their daughter Helen, now 4 years old, would particularly miss their family pet. Seven months later, it looks like Helen is still struggling with the loss.

