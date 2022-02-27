ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ex-Titans CB Breon Borders surprises grandma with money for house

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Former Tennessee Titans and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders is giving back to his family members.

Borders posted a video on social media of him giving money to his aunt and grandma that would allow them to not only pay off their own house, but for his grandma to purchase a new one.

The reaction is priceless, of course, and videos like this of NFL players giving back to their families never gets old.

Borders appeared in 17 games (five starts) for the Titans over the past two seasons before being waived last November.

He then latched on with the Cardinals in December, playing in one game before being waived a month later. Borders has since signed a futures deal with Arizona, putting him on the team’s offseason roster.

Over 31 career games (six starts), Borders has 42 combined tackles (one for loss), one interception, seven passes defended, one QB hit and one fumble recovered.

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

