50 leaders selected for Georgia Gamechangers cohort

ATLANTA — GeorgiaForward has tapped 50 evolving professionals to serve the organization’s 2022 Young Gamechangers program. YG is a unique leadership action program hosted by GeorgiaForward, a nonprofit organization administrated by the Georgia Municipal Association. Young Gamechangers brings professionals from across the state to work on the persistent challenges of one Georgia community.

In 2022, Dalton-Whitfield County will host the Young Gamechangers. Dalton leaders have finalized their four “Challenge Questions” that the 2022 cohort will be charged to answer through the five months they will spend developing specific, actionable recommendations for the community. These questions revolve around redevelopment, education, community engagement and more.

“We are delighted to return the GeorgiaForward program to the communities of Georgia after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” AJ Robinson, chair of GeorgiaForward’s board of directors, said. “This program has proven beneficial to every locale in which it has taken place, bringing new and fresh ideas to cities and counties across the state. It is a premier leadership development opportunity which produces results on many levels.”

“We are thrilled that Dalton will be the first city north of Atlanta to host the Young Gamechangers program, and we look forward to showing them all that makes our community special,” Allyson M. Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, said. “From the beauty of the Northwest Georgia mountains and the history of our great industry to the charm and diversity of our people, we can’t wait to showcase all that makes Dalton special.

“Dalton-Whitfield County has great momentum on so many fronts with exciting projects that are currently under way, and we look forward to this talented group of young professionals coming into our community to give us their perspective on how we are doing and how we can continue to make Dalton a more attractive place to live, work and play.”

The 2022 cohort of Gamechangers will meet for the first time in the city of Dalton on April 27, and their work will culminate with a community presentation of their findings and recommendations in late September. The Gamechangers are accomplished professionals ages 41 and under from across the state who wish to make an impact through civic engagement, economic development and community partnerships. A third of the class is from the Dalton-Whitfield County area, another third is from the metro Atlanta region and the remaining third are from greater Georgia.

“The timing is perfect for the Young Gamechangers program to come to the city of Dalton to bring fresh ideas and perspectives as our community continues to grow and evolve,” City Administrator Andrew Parker said. “There are so many exciting projects taking place within the city over the next few years, and the Young Gamechangers will help us continue to think critically about how to best position the community for long-term success.”

Previous Young Gamechangers Host Communities are Americus-Sumter County, Dublin-Laurens County, Douglasville-Douglas County, Augusta-Richmond County, LaGrange-Troup County, Milledgeville-Baldwin County, Albany-Dougherty County and Monroe-Walton County.

The 2022 Young Gamechangers Cohort includes:

♦ Britney Anderson — Canton, Cherokee County

♦ Sarah Andrews — Villa Rica, Carroll County

♦ Amanda Brown — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Christopher Brown — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Ross Burger — Chatsworth, Murray County

♦ Sarah Carnes — Athens-Clarke County

♦ Claudia E. Colichon — Brookhaven, DeKalb County

♦ Kara Cooper — Atlanta, Fulton County

♦ Kayla Cooper — Martinez, Columbia County

♦ Hasco Craver — Newnan, Coweta County

♦ Natalie Crawford — Flowery Branch, Hall County

♦ Rosalba Cuna — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Livvy Davis — Baxley, Appling County

♦ Chelsea DeWaters — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Asher Dozier — Covington, Newton County

♦ Candace Eaton — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Reed Fincher — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Carolyn Gibson — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Joseph Goldstein — Marietta, Cobb County

♦ Gita Harden — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Anna Hart — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Amber Hefner — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Brooklyn Herrera — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Ashlyn Johnson — Valdosta, Lowndes County

♦ Marisa Kelley — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Tori Kerlin — Marietta, Cobb County

♦ Alana Langford — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Patrick Ledford — Atlanta, Fulton County

♦ John Minor — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Laura Mitchell — Atlanta, Fulton County

♦ Aprille Moore — Decatur, DeKalb County

♦ Jorge Perez — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Tara Pearson — Thomasville, Thomas County

♦ Matthew Pepper — Norcross, Gwinnett County

♦ Leah Poole — Hinesville, Liberty County

♦ Sarah Preston Rigby — Warner Robins, Houston County

♦ Gabrielle Rogers — Stone Mountain, DeKalb County

♦ Mallory Safley — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Luzmilla Sanchez — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Alexandra Sanford — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Trey Smith — Woodstock, Cherokee County

♦ Mitchell Snyder — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Aaron Szarowicz — Smyrna, Cobb County

♦ Travis Taylor — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Andrew Thomas II — Dalton-Whitfield County

♦ Chelsea Tucker — Decatur, DeKalb County

♦ Ashlan Troutman Webb — Covington, Newton County

♦ Tonya Woolfolk — Kathleen, Houston County

♦ JT Wu — Norcross, Gwinnett County

Based in Atlanta, GeorgiaForward strives to improve the state of Georgia by working as a catalyst to promote cross-sector, statewide conversations and partnerships by engaging young professionals and business, political, academic and civic leaders.

GeorgiaForward engages and convenes young professionals and leaders in civics, industry, government, academia and the media to find a common vision for Georgia. The nonprofit organization, which is administered by the Georgia Municipal Association, accomplishes this by creating an environment in which vision and pragmatism supersedes political deadlock, fostering communication and goodwill among Georgia’s stakeholders, seeking innovative solutions to Georgia’s biggest challenges. To learn more about GeorgiaForward visit, georgiaforward.org.

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.