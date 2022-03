It wouldn't be March without a regular-season conference championship race without myriad possible outcomes. Three Western Athletic Conference teams are within one game of each other in the conference standings entering the final week of the regular season, and all three teams can potentially win the No. 1 seed in the WAC Tournament. But New Mexico State is the only team that controls its own path to the WAC championship.

