Preview and prediction: Michigan vs. Illinois

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) is set to host the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5) Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center.

The Maize and Blue are in their second game under acting head coach Phil Martelli, who’s filling in for the suspended Juwan Howard, and are coming off of a big win over Rutgers Wednesday. Illinois just lost to Ohio State Thursday night and have lost three of its last five contests. The Illini are still in the hunt for their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2005, while Michigan is seeking an NCAA Tournament berth.

Here is everything you need to know before tip-off, including a breakdown of key players, analysis on the matchup, our final score prediction and more.

Game Information: Michigan vs. Illinois

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 2:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Channel: CBS

On The Call: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (color)

Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)| Grand Rapids: WOOD (106.9 FM) | Stream: MGoBlue.com

On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) and Terry Mills (color)

Betting Line: Illinois -1, over/under 145.5

Kenpom Prediction: Michigan 72, Illinois 71

Clayton Sayfie Prediction (17-9 ATS): Illinois 75, Michigan 68

Michigan Projected Starters

• #12 – Fifth-year senior guard DeVante’ Jones (6-1, 200) — The Coastal Carolina transfer and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and five rebounds per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from long range.

• #55 – Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — The team captain generates 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and three assists per outing, while shooting 44.4 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three.

• #22 – Freshman guard/forward Caleb Houstan (6-8, 205) — The former five-star recruit is registering 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per clash, while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from long range.

• #14 – Freshman forward Moussa Diabate (6-11, 210) — The starter is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per tilt … Makes 57.4 percent of his overall shot attempts and is 41-of-67 from the free throw line (61.2 percent).

• #1 – Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 260) — The 2021 second-team All-American is leading the team with 18 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, with 57 assists … Shooting 56.1 percent from the field and has made 16 of his 47 three-point attempts … His 59.7 two-point field goal percentage ranks top 200 nationally.

Key Bench Contributors

• #5 – Sophomore forward Terrance Williams II (6-7, 230) — Playing 15.1 minutes per contest at the ‘3’ and ‘4’ positions, while averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, and shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from long range.

• #2 – Freshman guard Kobe Bufkin (6-4, 175) — Registers 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game at the ‘2’ and ‘3’ positions, and shoots 40.6 percent overall and just 22.6 percent from three-point range.

• #10 – Freshman guard Frankie Collins (6-1, 185) — Averaging 10.1 minutes per appearance … Posts 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per outing and shoots 38.6 percent from the field … Is 2-of-14 from long range.

• #23 – Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — The East Lansing native is notching 3.7 points and 2.3 boards per outing, while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 9-of-28 from three-point range (32.1 percent).

Illinois Projected Starters

• #1 – Fifth-year senior guard Trent Frazier (6-2, 175) — Registers 12.4 points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from long range … Is a high-level bucket-getter who is hard to stop when he gets down hill, running 37 percent of Illinois’ ball screens and generating 0.862 points per play … Puts up 1.143 PPP in isolation situations and 1.176 PPP as a spot-up man.

• #11 – Fifth-year senior guard Alfonso Plummer (6-1, 180) — The Utah transfer averages 15.1 points (second on team), 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per outing, while connecting on 43.5 percent of his overall looks and 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts … He’s made 38.8 percent of his triples during conference play, which ranks 17th in the league … 80 percent of his shot attempts are jumpers and 49.3 percent are on the catch and shoot … Has a 60 effective field goal percentage on jump shots … Also runs the pick and roll with success, producing 1.106 points per play including passes.

• #20 – Fifth-year senior guard Da’Monte Williams (6-3, 215) — Posts 3.9 points and 5.2 boards per contest, while making 29.4 percent of his shot attempts, including 30.8 percent of his looks from beyond the arc … Primarily serves as a spot-up shooter … Hit 54.7 percent of his threes last year but has taken a step back … Grades out well on the defensive end, however.

• #3 – Fifth-year senior wing Jacob Grandison (6-6, 210) — Records 10.6 points and four rebounds per game, while hitting 46 percent of his shots from the field and 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts … One of the top spot-up shooters in the Big Ten, per Synergy, at 1.101 points per possession.

• #21 – Junior center Kofi Cockburn (7-0, 285) — The Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year is second in the conference with 21.2 points per game, while adding a league-best 10.8 rebounds per outing and 18 assists for the season … He’s shooting 59.5 percent from the field and attempts 32.1 percent of Illinois’ shots while he’s on the floor, the 33rd-highest mark in the country … He draws 7.5 fouls per 40 minutes (fourth nationally), and has a 12.9 offensive rebounding percentage (62nd) and 27.9 defensive rebounding rate (21st).

Key Bench Contributors

• #33 – Sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins (6-10, 215) — The sixth man plays 17.3 minutes per game, and contributes 5.3 points and four rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point land … Nearly a quarter of his points have come on offensive rebounds.

• #5 – Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo (6-1, 175) — Averages 18.5 minutes per outing … Posts 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from long range … Has 33 turnovers (2.5 per contest).

Matchup Breakdown

• Illinois beat Michigan Jan. 14 when the Wolverines were without Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr., which made for a wonky rotation that included a combined 27 minutes between reserves Jace Howard and Jaron Faulds. Kofi Cockburn went off for 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line, while Trent Frazier took over late and totaled 18 points. It was a one-point game with six and a half minutes to play, but the Illini finished on a 23-9 run as the Wolverines turned it over four times down the stretch.

• Illinois fell at home to Ohio State Thursday, which marked its third loss in five games, all to quality opponents — Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State. And the Illini have taken a step back on defense, yielding over one point per possession in four of the last five contests (the only time it was less than that was in a win over reeling Northwestern). The Illini rank 90th nationally in defensive efficiency since Feb. 8, according to T-Rank, despite slotting 25th for the season.

Still, the Illini pose a matchup problem for Michigan, which plays through Dickinson in the post. Illinois grades out in the 90th percentile nationally against post-ups and 97th versus pick and roll rollers. During league play, Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency, second in two-point field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in three-point percentage (32.7).

Because of how strong Cockburn is on the interior, the Illini don’t have to help off shooters on the perimeter, with conference opponents shooting just 27.8 percent of their looks from beyond the arc, the top mark in the league. Michigan attempted just 10 three-pointers in the first meeting, with only one make.

• The focal point of the Illinois offense is, you guessed it, Cockburn. The Illini big has notched the most post-up possessions in the Big Ten and is cashing in on 1.018 points per play, including passes. The Illini crash the offensive glass hard, rebounding 30.9 percent of their own misses during the conference season (second in the Big Ten) and scoring over six points per game on put-backs.

He’s surrounded by a group of shooters that nail 36.4 percent of their three-point attempts (that number is down to 34.3 in Big Ten play, though). Illinois shoots 42.6 percent of its shots from long range, and despite the percentage not being elite, the sheer level of volume produces a lot of points for the nation’s 20th-most efficient offense.

The Illini’s pick-and-roll offense is also effective, generating 12.4 points per game from the ball handler (most in the Big Ten) and 4.6 points per contest from the roller.