ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jim Boeheim sends strong message when asked about retirement following Duke loss

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FJyD_0eQb54OV00
Maddie Malhotra via Getty Images.

Syracuse lost to Duke on Saturday, falling to 15-14 overall on the season and 9-9 against ACC opponents. Following the loss, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had a strong response to a question about whether or not he intends to return to the Orange next season.

“Whoever said I wasn’t,” Boeheim responded when asked if he was planning to return to Syracuse next season. “You don’t need to ask this. It’s been asked and asked 26 thousand times. Every press conference I gave in the beginning of the year is I have no intentions of not coaching. I’ve said it 30 times. Just because we’re having a bad year you want me to quit? I don’t quit because we’re having a bad year.

“So I told every recruit, we have a pretty good recruiting here today, I’ve told every one of them I’ll be coaching next year. So I don’t know what you need me to do or say. I mean I guess you don’t get it.”

While UNC’s Roy Williams retired after last year and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski will retire after this season, it certainly doesn’t sound like Boeheim is ready to entertain retirement yet.

Boeheim has been at Syracuse since 1976

Back in the 1976-1977 season, Boeheim began his head coaching career at Syracuse. He immediately led the Orange to three NCAA Tournament appearances, and Syracuse made the tournament again after winning the Big East regular season title in his fourth year.

In his 45-year head coaching career, Boeheim is the second winningest Division I head coach in the history of college basketball. His 982 wins in 45 seasons trail just Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,170 career wins in 46 seasons. Syracuse has made a postseason tournament in all but three of his seasons as head coach, and the Orange have made 34 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The Orange have also made the Final Four under Boeheim in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, and 2016. Syracuse won the national title in the 2003 season.

This season, Syracuse just hasn’t been able to get going on any sort of extended winning streak. The Orange began the year 7-5 and 1-0 in ACC play, but a three-game losing streak early on in the conference schedule dropped them to 7-9 and 1-3 against ACC opponents. After the three-game losing streak, Syracuse lost three of its next five games, falling to 9-11 and 3-6. Syracuse then won four in a row and six out of seven to improve to 15-12 and 9-7, but the Orange have dropped their last two games.

Syracuse has two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Orange head to Chapel Hill to take on UNC on Monday night, before hosting Miami on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Releases His New College Basketball Top 8

Men’s college basketball is in disarray after a historic Saturday that saw seven top-10 teams lose, including each top-six squad. Madness certainly came early this year. In the aftermath, prognosticators must determine how to update their rankings two weeks before Selection Sunday. Following what he labeled “Hoops Hysteria,” Dick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: CBS Sports updates NCAA Tournament projection after wild weekend of upsets

It's that time of year in college basketball when bubble teams make their final cases to the selection committee ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, the final week of the regular season should make for an exhilarating finish. Seven of the nation's top 10 teams — including all of the top six — lost this past Saturday, the first time that has happened in AP Top 25 Poll history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy drops bomb on Ohio State by stating the truth

When J.J. McCarthy committed to play college football at the University of Michigan, the Wolverines had been dominated by Ohio State on a regular basis. But that all changed during McCarthy’s freshman season as Michigan flipped the script and ran the Buckeyes straight out of the Big House, winning the game 42-27 in what was one of the most memorable games in Wolverines’ history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Unc#Syracuse#Acc#Division#The Ncaa Tournament
TMZ.com

Jim Boeheim's Wife Robbed At Gunpoint

Juli Boeheim -- the wife of legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim -- was robbed at gunpoint in Syracuse on Tuesday, according to local reports. Boeheim was sitting in her car in the Destiny USA parking lot at around 2 PM ... when a minor approached her and started a conversation, per Syracuse.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State assistant under Nick Saban reportedly accepts position at Alabama

Nick Saban and Todd Grantham will reportedly be working together again. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Grantham, who was fired from his position as Florida’s defensive coordinator last season, has accepted an analyst position at Alabama. Grantham was on Saban’s Michigan State staff from 1996-98. Over the years,...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Fan Moons Player During Free Throw

One Arkansas fan decided to put a little more than his heart and soul into cheering for the Razorbacks against Kentucky on Saturday. With 1:26 remaining in the first half of Arkansas’ win over the Wildcats, Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe stepped to the free throw line. He made his first attempt, and as he got ready to shoot his second, a fan behind the basket at Bud Walton Area tried to distract the National Player of the Year candidate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Insane Score In Women’s College Basketball Game Today

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, there’s no mercy rule in college basketball. Sunday’s showdown between the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals and No. 14 Fighting Irish has devolved into a truly one-sided affair. Louisville left the first quarter boasting a sizable 31-3 edge, with Maya Dodson making Notre Dame’s only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at UNC

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse closes a five-game-in-ten-days stretch tonight when they take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. SU, who has lost back-to-back games, fell to Duke Saturday in front of the biggest crowd in all of college basketball this season. Despite 23 points from Buddy Boeheim, the Orange could not keep up with Duke who made 15 threes and shot 54% from the floor. Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two games left in the regular season. If they fail to win one of those games, they will have their first losing regular season under Jim Boeheim.
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy