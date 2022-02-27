ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds Oregon offer

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
 2 days ago
(Courtesy of Hutchinson C.C.)

The offers continue to pile up for coveted junior-college wide receiver Malik Benson of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Benson entered January with offers from South Dakota and Texas Tech. But he’s absolutely blown up on the recruiting since.

Since Jan. 13, Benson has added offers from Missouri, UAB, South Alabama, Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa State and Houston. He was also offered last Monday by the Kansas Jayhawks. He then was offered Wednesday night by the Miami Hurricanes. Those offers were quickly followed up by offers from Tennessee and Auburn.

Benson then wrapped his week up with an offer from the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Malik Benson is no rush to decide

Malik Benson said the new offer from Oregon is exciting. But he’s still in no rush to make any kind of early decision.

“I don’t even have a top-five because I have to stay until December,” Benson said.

But with new schools entering the race every day, it’s pretty clear that Malik Benson is a top target on the juco market.

Malik Benson recently told On3’s Auburn Live he was interested in the Tigers’ offer. That’s especially true because he could be coached by Auburn’s new receivers coach Ike Hilliard. That being said, eventual visits will be key in the decision-making process.

“I’m looking for a place that feels like a family and is really going to develop me to get to the next level,” Benson said.

He’s mentioned Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Miami, Kansas and Kansas State as schools that will likely get visits at some point. But it also wouldn’t be a shock to see Oregon get one, too. That’s especially true since new coach Dan Lanning has ties to the area. Lanning is recruiting the Kansas junior colleges heavily.

Benson, who is 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, is on pace to be a mid-year graduate with two years of eligibility. He’s from Lansing, Kan., originally.

In 11 games as a freshman, Benson had 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 1,229 receiving yards is a Hutch C.C. single-season record.

