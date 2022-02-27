Projecting seeds, tournament schedule for 2022 Pac-12 Tournament

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 Tournament is fast approaching, and the final conference standings are taking shape as we speak. Arizona holds a two-game lead and have a 94 percent chance of maintaining that top stop ahead of their conference tournament. It’s a race for second place as in-city rivals USC and UCLA are neck-and-neck at 14-4 and 13-5, respectively.

Fourth place is also up in the air after a tough Oregon team dropped three of their last four despite giving Arizona a run for their money and before taking down UCLA at home in consecutive games directly followed by a one-point loss to USC on Saturday. With Colorado on a hot streak as of late, the Ducks’ fourth place spot is in jeopardy heading into the final week of the regular season.

1) Arizona Wildcats (15-2)

2) USC Trojans (14-4)

3) UCLA Bruins (13-5)

4) Oregon Ducks (11-7)

5) Colorado Buffaloes (11-8)

6) Washington Huskies (9-8)

7) Washington State (8-9)

8) Stanford (8-10)

9) Arizona State (8-10)

10) California Bears (5-13)

11) Utah Utes (4-15)

12) Oregon State Beavers (1-16)

2022 Pac-12 Tournament schedule

Note: All times pacific.

First Round: Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | Noon | Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner | Noon | Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 8:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. | FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 6 p.m. | FOX

Tiebreakers:

Postseason Tournament Seeding & Tiebreakers

Tiebreaking procedures for determining all Tournament seeding will be:

Two-team tie

A. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

B. Each team’s record (won-lost percentage) vs. the common opponent occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through common opponents in the standings until one team gains an advantage.

When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record (won-lost percentage) against the collective tied teams common opponents as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams common opponents.

C. Won-lost percentage against all Division I opponents.

D. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

Multiple-team tie

A. Results (won-lost percentage) of collective head-to-head competition during the regular season among the tied teams.

B. If more than two teams are still tied, each of the tied team’s record (won-lost percentage) vs. the team common opponent occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through common opponents in the standings, eliminating tied teams common opponents with inferior records until one team gains an advantage.

When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record (won-lost percentage) against the collective tied teams common opponents as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams common opponents.

After one team has an advantage and is seeded, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tie-breaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. When the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedures will be applied.

C. Winning percentage against all Division I opponents.

D. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.