LOOK: Mario Cristobal, Miami host Floyd Mayweather

Miami is bringing back their famous swagger with Mario Cristobal at the helm. Thus far in his tenure, the new Hurricanes leader has convinced numerous assistant coaches to join him in his new venture. Now, Cristobal has an endorsement from one of the greatest athletes of all time — boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this week, the Hurricanes hosted Mayweather on his 45th birthday.

“The champ is here,” tweeted Miami Football. “Happy Birthday, Floyd Mayweather.”

The all-time great boxer — who possesses a 50-0 record — could be lending some of his drive for victories to the Hurricanes. If Cristobal can turn Miami back into a contender, celebrities like Mayweather will be hanging around the program more often than not.

While Mario Cristobal hasn’t hit the field with Miami yet, he’s already making them a desirable program to be around. We can’t wait to see Floyd Mayweather on the sidelines at a Hurricanes game this fall.

More on Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes

Furthermore, Mario Cristobal made quite the splash when he decided to leave the Oregon Ducks for the Miami Hurricanes this off-season. Earlier this month, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports spoke with Paul Finebaum of ESPN on The Paul Finebaum Show. Feldman talked about why he thinks Cristobal could be the perfect fit for the Hurricanes football program.

“Well, I think some of the things that have helped him right now, Miami, financially has the resources to compete with other top programs. You know when Miami was winning national titles, it was in spite of their facilities. In spite of their resources. They just had better talent than everyone else. I mean, what I think, if you’re a Miami fan, bodes well for the program is Mario Cristobal can recruit with anybody and he’s got a ton of juice within the state of Florida, especially in South Florida,” Feldman said.

“And I think if you’re Josh Gattis. If you’re Kevin Steele. You know they’re going to upgrade the talent level there. He’s gonna be demanding because that’s kind of what he came from both as a guy who was on championship teams at Miami. And then he learned the Alabama recruiting model. He took a lot of that with him to Oregon. And he basically built the team that I think USC used to be. He built that in Eugene, Oregon as best he could,” the longtime college football expert noted.

“I think taking that to Miami, where they have been starved for success, and it has been a long, long time. I think most of the players he’s recruiting don’t remember when Miami was on top of the college football world. But again, we’ve seen other programs have big droughts when they bounced back, and they bounced back and had a lot of success. But it has been a long time. Now, you’ve seen Mario Cristobal make some moves early on. Even putting together a recruiting class late that’s made a pretty big impact there,” Feldman said.