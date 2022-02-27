ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska at Penn State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Two of the bottom-dweller teams in the Big Ten Conference will face off on Sunday, as Nebraska (7-21 overall, 1-16 Big Ten) and Penn State (12-13, 7-10) are set to meet at the Bryce Jordan Center. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Nebraska at Penn State

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Channel: Big Ten Network

Vegas odds

Penn State is a 10-point favorite over Nebraska, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is set at 137.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Penn State

Predicted point differential: 13.2

Win probability (for Penn State): 89%

Matchup quality: 56.1

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Nebraska at Penn State as the ninth-highest-rated game on Sunday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Penn State 73, Nebraska 63

Win probability (for Penn State): 84%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Penn State comes away with a victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Nittany Lions have won three of last four

Penn State is heading down the stretch of the regular season with three wins in its last four games, with the Nittany Lions’ most recent outing being a 67-60 victory over Northwestern on Friday.

In Penn State’s win, it shot 41.5% from the field and knocked down 13 3-pointers while outrebounding Northwestern 45-29. Four of the Nittany Lions’ starting five scored in double figures, led by 15 points from Dallion Johnson. Sam Sessoms added 12 points off the bench with three 3-pointers.

Cornhuskers have had a disastrous season

Nebraska has been one of the worst teams in the entire country in 2021-22 – there’s no question about it. The Cornhuskers are currently 7-21 overall with a 1-16 mark in Big Ten play and have just two wins in their last 16 outings.

In Nebraska’s last game, a 88-78 loss to Iowa on Friday, the Huskers put together a strong performance – shooting 51.8% from the floor, 44.4% from 3-point range and dishing out 14 assists compared to 10 turnovers – but weren’t able to come out on top.

The Cornhuskers had four players finish in double figures, led by 18 points from Alonzo Verge Jr.

