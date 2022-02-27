ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announced, Releasing in 2022

By Rebecca Stone
Twinfinite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company held a Pokemon Presents broadcast today, and the final announcement was a big one: the next generation of the series is arriving later this year, and the games will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. We saw a brief teaser trailer of what to expect....

twinfinite.net

ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are attempting to find and catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Misdreavus is a Ghost type Pokemon. Its Hisuian Pokedex number is #197. In battle, Misdreavus is strongest against Normal and Fighting type Pokemon. On the other hand, it is weakest against Dark types. Misdreavus has two spawn locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You may need it to complete a request - or just because you want to have it. While it is in very specific regions, it is possible to find and catch Misdreavus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Is Celebrating the Hashira with an Actual Plane

The Hashira have been a vital part of the Demon Slayer story since first being introduced during, and following, Tanjiro and his friends' battle against the Spider Clan toward the end of the anime's first season. Now, following the Sound and Flame Hashiras playing major roles in the second season of the anime, Demon Slayer is about to get another jet that honors the franchise by painting the Pillars on the side of this unique aircraft.
COMICS

