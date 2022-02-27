Ohio State targets all over Under Armour Camp stop in Atlanta

It’s been a rough week for Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, perhaps explaining why the 5-foot-9 freshman struggled from the floor in Tuesday night’s win over Georgia. Zeigler on Tuesday shot just 1-for-7 from the field, missing all four of his three-point shot attempts, while also grabbing a rebound and notching three assists. In limited playing time, Zeigler also committed two fouls and turned the ball over twice. Tennessee was still able to overcome an early first-half deficit, tie it up by halftime and win it with a strong second half, but it couldn’t have been easy for Zeigler to contribute. On the SEC Network broadcast, the announcers shared a heartbreaking story and detailed what’s been a long week for the Long Island native.

