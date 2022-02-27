ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple People Involved In Deadly Crash In Northwest Minnesota

By Kim David
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fergus Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - An apparent head-on crash in northwest Minnesota early Sunday involved two vehicles and ten people and at least one fatality. The accident...

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94 when his rig went off the roadway and then into the median before crashing down the embankment leading to a rural road running under the freeway. The crash report indicates the truck and trailer came to rest under the I-94 bridge.
Rochester Woman Crashes And Rolls On Icy Road

Oak Center, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was hurt after crashing her vehicle in rural Wabasha County and an icy road is getting the blame. The crash happened around 8:00 am Sunday on Highway 63 near Oak Center. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Julie Demaray was...
Wisconsin Man Shot A Lyft Driver In St. Paul For Staring At Him

A man from Milwaukee Wisconsin has been charged in the shooting of a St. Paul Lyft driver on February 18 after he turned himself in. According to Bring Me The News after the driver was shot he was pushed out of the vehicle onto the street and the shooter took off and stole his vehicle. The victim was initially listed in critical condition.
Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

Minnetonka, MN (KROC AM News) - A tow truck operator was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Twin Cities freeway. The accident happened on I-394 in Minnetonka around 5:30 pm Saturday. The State Patrol says 44-year-old Mario Molina was loading a vehicle onto his truck when...
Southern Minnesota Bank Damaged By December Tornado To Be Torn Down

A bank building that has stood since 1912 is coming down. Hartland's Arcadian Bank building, which was damaged by the December tornados sustained too much damage in the storm that anything above the basement has to come down. According to the bank, Arcadian is already planning on building a new branch building once the current one has been torn down.
These Snowplow Tips From MNDOT Could Save Your Life

We live in a world of impatience, and in Minnesota, we know that patience is an absolute must on our roads. That doesn't mean that we HAVE patience. Take, for example, my most recent frightening experience traveling to Princeton on a snowy day. THE DANGERS OF PASSING A SNOW PLOW.
Rochester Woman Suffers Broken Jaw in Reported Assault

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman is accused of attacking another woman with a bottle, causing the victim to suffer a fractured jaw and broken teeth. The assault was reported last June - shortly after police officers had been called to an apartment to check an earlier incident involving 27-year-old Takyra Lashawn Ray and the same victim.
St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with killing her infant son has been found incompetent to face the charges against her. Twenty-seven-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder in the death of her three-month-old baby. The findings mean the criminal proceedings are...
Dodge Center Woman Injured in Mower County Crash

Blooming Praire, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge Center woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mower County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 23-year-old Courtney Dohrmann was driving east on County Road 1 and collided with another vehicle traveling north on Highway 218 around 6:30 am.
Kenyon Police Warn Residents After “Suspected” Thief Seen Wandering At Night

Kenyon Police yesterday posted a still photo from a security camera that showed a man walking around at night. While the figure doesn't appear to be doing anything wrong at the time, Kenyon Police took the time to advise residents to stay alert as they feel the 'masked' man is someone who has a history of theft in the area. Overall it's a good reminder for everyone that as we start to see overnight temps warm with spring on the way, to make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked, in order to prevent theft.
BCA Releases New Details in 21-Year Murder Investigation

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff's Office have released new details as part of an ongoing 21-year murder investigation. Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 27th, 2001, Rachel Anthony was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River. Anthony was warming her car as the store was scheduled to close.
