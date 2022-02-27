ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Enjoy Masopust in Montgomery Today

By Gordy Kosfeld
 2 days ago
The 22nd Annual Masopust, The Czech Mardi Gras is today in Montgomery, Mn. at Revival On Main, 213 1st Street South. Friday our AM Minnesota program originated from The Rustic Farmer which is a bar next door to Revival On Main and owned by the same people. The idea...

ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

