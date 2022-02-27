ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Multiple People Involved In Deadly Crash In Northwest Minnesota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Fergus Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - An apparent head-on crash in northwest Minnesota early Sunday involved two vehicles and ten people and at least one fatality. The accident...

