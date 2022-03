With our summer dominated by wet weather and booming mosquito populations, health authorities have been alert to the threat of mosquito-borne disease. One such disease is Japanese encephalitis virus, which has been detected for the first time in southeastern Australia. It has been found in pigs at pig farms in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, indicating the virus is likely circulating in the local mosquito populations, which could infect humans. Ongoing rain and flooding ensures suitable conditions for mosquitoes will persist well into Autumn. What is Japanese encephalitis virus? Japanese encephalitis virus is part of the flavivirus family, closely related to West...

