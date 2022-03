John Mulaney will return to Saturday Night Live this month, while Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía will make their hosting and musical guest debuts, respectively, in March. SNL will return Feb. 26 with Mulaney hosting the show for the fifth time and LCD Soundystem serving as the musical guest for the second time (they previously appeared on the show in May 2017). On March 5, Oscar Isaac will make his SNL debut, while Charli XCX will make her belated second appearance after her December performance was canceled as SNL pared its production back during the Omicron surge. Lastly, SNL’s March 12 episode will feature the debuts of Kravitz and Rosalía.

