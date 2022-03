If you hesitated on this Waterville home, I hate to say it but you might have missed out! This acreage gives the owner the best of both worlds, country living and lake life, just had an offer accepted, and is currently pending sale. What's more stunning is that it was only on the market for 2 days! Let's see what makes this home so special, and why it was snatched up so quickly.

WATERVILLE, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO