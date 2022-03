A proposed bill in the Illinois statehouse would expand access to health care for thousands of people. Dubbed Healthy Illinois For All, the proposal would add an estimated nearly 150,000 low-income people to the state’s Medicaid health insurance program. This group includes people who are undocumented or have been legal residents for fewer than five years and are 19 to 54 years old. These are the last populations in Illinois who aren’t eligible for Medicaid, or for insurance through the Affordable Care Act, according to the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, which is part of the Healthy Illinois campaign.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO