Just about every detail about Hailey Bieber's life with her husband, Justin Bieber, has made headlines: their on-again, off-again dating life, their unexpected civil wedding ceremony in New York City followed by a lavish religious ceremony in North Carolina, and the seemingly endless questions about when the two will have kids. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Hailey said that in 2022 (and maybe beyond), she's focusing on making sure to talk about other aspects of her life and not just what's going on in the romance department. Days after teasing her skincare line, Rhode, on Instagram, she spoke about it — and other projects — and why she's not going to give anyone clickbait material.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO