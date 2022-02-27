ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’: Watch John Mulaney’s Star-Studded Welcome to the Five-Timers Club (VIDEO)

‘SNL’: Watch John Mulaney’s Star-Studded Welcome to...

Why Was Pete Davidson Absent From 'SNL' Recently? Don't Worry, He Has a Great Reason

The comedian-slash-cultural phenomenon Pete Davidson gave fans something to talk about when he was notably absent from a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Previously, fans speculated he was leaving the show after eight years, but not all is as it appears. Thankfully, Pete had a good reason for his absence. For anyone wondering, "why was Pete not on SNL?" Read on for the answer.
8 Hilarious John Mulaney Moments From ‘Saturday Night Live’ (VIDEO)

In recent years, only a few Saturday Night Live hosts have really stuck out in the crowd — one of them is John Mulaney. The comedian — who has worked as a writer, producer, and acted on the NBC sketch series — returns for his fifth round as host on Saturday, February 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. In anticipation of his return, we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of Mulaney’s funniest moments on the show.
John Mulaney Opened Up About Rehab And His Newborn Son In A Powerful SNL Set

John Mulaney just accomplished a huge Saturday Night Live win, and took the opportunity to tell some very personal jokes about his rollercoaster year. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Mulaney hosted SNL for the fifth time, an honor only a select few comedians hold. In addition to joining the Five-Timers Club, the 38-year-old comedian also got very candid about his experience with rehab following an intervention at the end of 2020, along with his new life as a father. You’re going to want to watch John Mulaney’s powerful 2022 SNL monologue about rehab and his newborn son Malcolm, because he doesn’t shy away from any of his highly publicized year.
Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
