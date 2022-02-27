‘SNL’: Watch John Mulaney’s Star-Studded Welcome to the Five-Timers Club (VIDEO)

John Mulaney just accomplished a huge Saturday Night Live win, and took the opportunity to tell some very personal jokes about his rollercoaster year. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Mulaney hosted SNL for the fifth time, an honor only a select few comedians hold. In addition to joining the Five-Timers Club, the 38-year-old comedian also got very candid about his experience with rehab following an intervention at the end of 2020, along with his new life as a father. You’re going to want to watch John Mulaney’s powerful 2022 SNL monologue about rehab and his newborn son Malcolm, because he doesn’t shy away from any of his highly publicized year.

