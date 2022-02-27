ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasami finds catharsis in nu-metal on her new album 'Squeeze'

By Sarah McCammon, Candice Wang
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Filled with fantasy, rage, horror, tenderness, the latest album from singer-songwriter Sasami, Squeeze, is unapologetic. The album, which focuses on catharsis, is an open invitation to femmes, people of color, queer folks and anyone else to revel in pent-up frustration and disillusionment. Sasami spoke to NPR's Sarah McCammon about...

