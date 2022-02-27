ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot dead in Lloyd District

By Jim Redden
Police are investigating a man found shot to death in a parking garage near the Lloyd District Saturday evening.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 26, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue. When officers arrived they found a male victim deceased.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. During the investigation, Northeast Second Avenue was closed between Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Holladay Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-53850.

