Electronics

Why You Should Use Lens Filters With Your Drone

By Sydney Butler
howtogeek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever seen someone else’s footage captured with the same drone you own and wondered “how does it look so good?”, there’s a good chance it was made with a drone camera filter attached. Here’s why you should use them too. How...

www.howtogeek.com

Fstoppers

Should You Spend a Little Extra for This 50mm Lens?

50mm lenses can cost anywhere from under $100 to well over $2,000, with options filling out that range at just about every price point. While those sub-$100 lenses are fantastic learning tools, eventually, you will probably want to upgrade to a higher-quality option. The Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.8 lens seems to hit the sweet spot between quality and price, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
FingerLakes1.com

Quad Air Drone Reviews 2022: Why you should go for Quad Air Drone instead of others

The adoption of drones in taking videos and photos help us to take high quality video and photos in the sense that drones can reach those places where normal cameras cannot reach. Drones can be more useful in the sense that we can view our world clearer and closer no matter where we find ourselves, especially what we cannot use our normal cameras to do. Quad Air Drone is one of these drones that brings our world closer and clearer so that we can feel the beauty of the world we are living in. Although back in those days, drones were not produced for everyone and that’s why it was very difficult for ordinary people to use drones. Thanks to technology and its growth that has brought a lot of innovations in the market. Now, drones are not only used by some special persons but everyone can comfortably get a drone for anything they are doing.
makeuseof.com

What Is Polarr? Why You Should Use This App for Your Instagram Pictures

There are literally thousands of photo editing apps out there for your Instagram photos, including Instagram's own built-in editor. But there are few photo editing apps that serve as an all-in-one editor and fewer still that are capable of formatting your images correctly for Instagram. Polarr to the rescue!. In...
#Drone Photography#Color Grading#Mobile Device
Grazia

Why You Should Invest In A Smart Doorbell To Protect Your Home

When it comes to our homes and interior, we want to make sure everything is in tip-top condition. From house plants to candles, even the finest details are accounted for. One thing you don't want to forget, though, is home security and smart doorbells. In recent years, smart doorbells have...
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
Nature.com

Numerical analysis on the effects of microfluidic-based bioprinting parameters on the microfiber geometrical outcomes

The application of microfluidics technology in additive manufacturing is an emerging approach that makes possible the fabrication of functional three-dimensional cell-laden structured biomaterials. A key challenge that needs to be addressed using a microfluidic-based printhead (MBP) is increasing the controllability over the properties of the fabricated microtissue. Herein, an MBP platform is numerically simulated for the fabrication of solid and hollow microfibers using a microfluidic channel system with high level of controllability over the microfiber geometrical outcomes. Specifically, the generation of microfibers is enabled by studying the effects of microfluidic-based bioprinting parameters that capture the different range of design, bioink material, and process parameter dependencies as numerically modeled as a multiphysics problem. Furthermore, the numerical model is verified and validated, exhibiting good agreement with literature-derived experimental data in terms of microfiber geometrical outcomes. Additionally, a predictive mathematical formula that correlates the dimensionless process parameters with dimensionless geometrical outcomes is presented to calculate the geometrical outcomes of the microfibers. This formula is expected to be applicable for bioinks within a prescribed range of the density and viscosity value.Â The MBP applications are highlighted towards precision fabrication of heterogeneous microstructures with functionally graded properties to be used in organ generation, disease modeling, and drug testing studies.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 appliances to upgrade your smart home

Smart homes are becoming quite a craze these days! And honestly, who wouldn’t want a home powered by smart appliances that make your lives a whole lot easier, and do most of your tasks for you. Whether it’s cleaning appliances to help you effortlessly complete your chores, smart lights to perfectly control the illumination in your home, or thermostats to maintain the optimum temperature at all times – the right set of appliances can truly create the ultimate smart home for you. From a Google Nest Ceiling fan that ties together all your smart devices to a smart speaker that keeps track of your face at home – these innovative home appliances are all you need to create a living space that is futuristic, tech-enhanced, and an absolute pleasure to live in. Are you ready to build the smart home of your dreams?!
Nature.com

Laser-based ultrasound interrogation of surface and sub-surface features in advanced manufacturing materials

Structures formed by advanced manufacturing methods increasingly require nondestructive characterization to enable efficient fabrication and to ensure performance targets are met. This is especially important for aerospace, military, and high precision applications. Surface acoustic waves (SAW) generated by laser-based ultrasound can detect surface and sub-surface defects relevant for a broad range of advanced manufacturing processes, including laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). In particular, an all-optical SAW generation and detection configuration can effectively interrogate laser melt lines. Here we report on scattered acoustic energy from melt lines, voids, and surface features. Sub-surface voids are also characterized using X-ray Computed Tomography (CT). High resolution CT results are presented and compared with SAW measurements. Finite difference simulations inform experimental measurements and analysis.
HackerNoon

The Final Guide on Landing a Software Engineering Role at a FAANG Company

A software engineer went on a 120 - day long job search journey, aced more than 30 interviews and landed multiple offers from big tech companies. This article will be a sum total of all the resources I used and the experiences I gained. The interview process will look something like this: Recruiter Call → Phone Screen → Onsite Interview (4-6 sessions) → Offer stage. By communicating your story and acing the system design interview, you would target Levels at or above your current job. By following the blueprint described in the article, with the job change, you could be able to increase your compensation.
thespruce.com

Where Should You Store Your Vacuum When You’re Not Using It?

In an ideal world, every home would be full of secret, ingenious solutions for all our home’s necessities. But in the real world? Storage space is limited, and sometimes, you have to prioritize a place for your clothes over everything else. So, if your home doesn’t have a utility...
Android Authority

7 improvements smart home tech really needs to thrive

While smart home tech is selling well these days, some gaps need to be fixed to take things to the next level. Recently, I addressed industry changes promising to “fix” the smart home by the end of 2022, alleviating issues like overloaded Wi-Fi and fractured platform support. Those changes should make the technology more appealing to both veterans and newcomers, but for sales to go through the roof and adoption to be less stressful, there are arguably a number of other long-term improvements companies need to make.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stratolaunch Carrier Aircraft Completes Fourth Flight Test

MOJAVE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC is excited to announce the successful completion of its fourth flight test of the carrier aircraft, known as "Roc". Roc is the world's largest aircraft, with a 385 ft. wingspan. The aircraft flew for 1 hour, 43 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 15,000 feet (4572 m). As part of this latest flight, pilots further prepared the carrier aircraft to support launches of its upcoming hypersonic testbed vehicle, Talon-A.
