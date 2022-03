Earlier this month, we saw information from Counterpoint Research claiming that OnePlus was the only Android brand to grow in the IS market. The company allegedly achieved 286 percent growth in the US in 2021, and it seems that the information was true, as OnePlus has now officially released every important milestone achieved in 2021, at the same time that it reveals some of its plans for this year.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO