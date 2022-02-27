ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators move up in NET rankings after win over Georgia

By Adam Dubbin
 2 days ago
Florida basketball notched an important win in Athens on Saturday over the Georgia Bulldogs, keeping it barely afloat on the NCAA Tournament bubble. While the victory was only of the Quadrant 3 variety, a loss would have been devastating for the Gators’ Big Dance aspirations.

Heading into the final games of the season with a tourney résumé that is less than impressive, every game is a must-win. The triumph over the ‘Dawgs moved the Gators up four spots to No. 51 from our last update following the Arkansas Razorbacks loss, keeping them just outside the top 50.

Florida next faces the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Tuesday for its penultimate regular-season game. Vandy is perfectly mediocre, currently carrying a 14-14 record (6-10 SEC) while sitting at No. 75 in the NET rankings. It is technically a Quadrant 1 matchup for the Gators, but a loss for the Commodores could cause them to slip below the threshold — which is exactly No. 75 for away games — and result in a Quadrant 2 victory after all is said and done.

The Vandy game tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.

