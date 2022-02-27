ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus version 1.1.0 update ‘Daybreak’ now available

Gematsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company and Game Freak have released the Pokemon Legends: Arceus version 1.1.0 update, dubbed “Daybreak,” which begins a new investigation into a phenomenon causing outbreaks of Pokemon across the Hisui region. The companies also announced that production of an online animated series produced by Wit...

www.gematsu.com

ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Starter Pokemon Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature three new Starter Pokemon, each of which have potential connections to the games' Spanish inspirations. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the three Starter Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new open world Pokemon game coming out later this year. While the new region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently unnamed, it's clear that the region draws inspiration from the Iberian peninsula, the European region where Portugal and Spain are located. Each of the three Pokemon also could be directly inspired from different bits of Spanish culture, providing even more cultural authenticity to the region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Want to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Here's what you need to know. For as long as Pokémon has been around, there have been some creatures that have special requirements before they undergo an evolution. While Dusclops hasn't always had an evolution, in Gen IV, this spooky Pokémon received its own evolved form - Dusknoir.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are attempting to find and catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Misdreavus is a Ghost type Pokemon. Its Hisuian Pokedex number is #197. In battle, Misdreavus is strongest against Normal and Fighting type Pokemon. On the other hand, it is weakest against Dark types. Misdreavus has two spawn locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You may need it to complete a request - or just because you want to have it. While it is in very specific regions, it is possible to find and catch Misdreavus.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All Pokemon in the Coronet Highlands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are looking for all Pokemon residing in Coronet Highlands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As the fourth Main Arena, there are 16 habitats and three different camp locations that players have to look out for. The first camp is Highlands Camp which is located on the east side of the map. Next, the Mountain Camp is the second camp located by Lonely Spring. The third one is Summit Camp which is near the Moonview Arena. The last two camps are unlocked through missions that players will have to complete.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

How to Catch Heatran in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Catching legendaries in the post-game of Pokemon Legends Arceus stands as one of the most engaging activities for completionists. There’s something about domesticating and taming deities of their realm that provides a great sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s a time deity, magical fairies, or even the god of death, these Legendary pokemon are really something. To help players out, this guide will go over how to catch Heatran in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Overlord Special Program Planned To Hype Season Four's Arrival

Isekais are a hot ticket item in the medium of anime, with the genre usually focusing on a protagonist being transported into a world of magic and mysticism, or sometimes simply one from an MMORPG video game. Overlord follows in the path of the latter though presents a major twist to anime fans in that the lead character is trapped in the body of his avatar, a giant skeleton sorcerer who goes by the name of Ains Ooal Gown. With the fourth season set to land later this year, Overlord is looking to hold a special event to get fans ready for the return of the necromancer and his gaggle of colorful antagonists.
COMICS
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
VIDEO GAMES

