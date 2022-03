We've begun to experience a warm day now and then, which got me thinking about Iowa's new theme park that will open later this year. They're making big progress. Lost Island Theme Park will be located in Waterloo, very close to the Lost Island Water Park. It was about 2-and-a-half years ago that the Bertch family announced the new amusement park. Construction started in August of 2019 and as we approached spring of 2022, exciting progress is being made in Waterloo.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO