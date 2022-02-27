ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Ohio State at Maryland odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j4Az_0eQadJjX00

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12) Sunday afternoon. The contest at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., is slated to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ohio State vs. Maryland odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Ohio State is fresh off a key 86-83 win at Illinois Thursday. The Buckeyes survived 12 Illini triples by getting to the line 32 times in the top-20 tussle in Champagne, Ill.

Both OSU and Maryland rank in the circuit’s top four in free-throw frequency. Ohio State has gotten to the stripe 21.8 times per game in going 4-1 over its last five games.

The Terrapins lost 82-67 in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 6, and have lost three in a row SU and ATS against OSU. Maryland lost 74-64 at Indiana Thursday and has dropped six of its last eight games.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Ohio State at Maryland odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:16 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Ohio State -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Maryland +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ohio State -4.5 (-107) | Maryland +4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Ohio State at Maryland odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Ohio State 71, Maryland 66

Ohio State is much the better shooting team — inside and outside the arc — and the Buckeyes have recently shot well on the road. Figure their Feb. 9 loss at Rutgers as a wake-up call for this trip against similar Maryland.

However, this price tag is too much: PASS.

The Buckeyes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The Terrapins are 4-10-2 ATS in their last 16 games as home underdogs.

OSU’s defense has trended toward sharper performances since the Rutgers loss. BACK THE BUCKEYES -4.5 (-107).

Free throws, transition buckets, and put-backs won’t color much of this one between two teams at the slower end of the pace continuum.

TAKE THE UNDER 141.5 (-107).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Michigan State Spartans will meet their rival Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night from the Crisler Center. Michigan State has struggled down the stretch while losing five of their last seven and will look to rebound tonight. As for Michigan, they will look to bounce back after a tough 93-85 loss to Illinois in their last game.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Maryland Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
College Park, MD
College Basketball
Fresno Bee

Big Ten Roundup: Maryland Basketball Upsets No. 22 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On the shoulders of a career-high 27 points from graduate guard Fatts Russell, the Maryland basketball team took down No. 22 Ohio State 75-60 Sunday at the XFINITY Center. “I was just shooting, to be honest,” Russell said after the game. “My teammates told me...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maryland Terrapins#Xfinity Center#Osu#Ats#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball NCAA tourney hopes; faith in Chris Holtmann; adjusting the rotation and more: Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s last two games encapsulate precisely how one should evaluate this team. The Buckeyes are good enough to beat anybody, but they also have just the right amount of flaws to lose to anybody. Beating Illinois last Thursday put them in a position to win its first Big Ten title since 2012. Losing to Maryland killed any chance of that happening while also jeopardizing a potential top-four seed in the conference tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free Throws: Pat Dooley's quick takes from Florida's big win vs Vanderbilt

Remember when Phlan Fleming was catching all kinds of grief from Gator fans?. They love the young man now. Fleming drained a 3-point shot with 6.3 seconds to play to give Florida an important victory in their drive to a possible NCAA Tournament bid. It was another triumph on the road for the Gators and could hold up as a Quad 1 win depending on how Vanderbilt finishes the season.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Nebraska preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball starts the final week of the season with a makeup game against Nebraska originally scheduled for Jan. 22. A COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program forced the game to be postponed. Now it’s part of a stretch where the Buckeyes will play three games in six days looking to lock up a top-four seed and a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas WR Isaiah Neyor ranks among Bleacher Report's top big-play threats

After having just one legitimate playmaker at receiver in 2021, the Longhorns went out and got one of the best receivers in the transfer portal. Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor racked up 44 catches for 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns while playing in an offense that was extremely run-heavy. At Texas, he will have infinite opportunities to make big-time plays alongside Xavier Worthy and may play his way into being a legitimate NFL prospect.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy