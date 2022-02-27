ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

MATIC, NEAR, FTM, XTZ, EOS and KDA are the best smart contracts platform tokens you can buy for under $10

invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygon (MATIC), Near (NEAR), Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), EOS (EOS), and Kadena (KDA) are solid tokens to buy. Each token has potential for growth and will likely increase in value by the end of March 2022. We will be analyzing the performance of each token individually. If you have...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kda#Eos#Ftm#Smart Contracts#Tokens#Matic#Xtz#Polygon Matic Usd#Near Near Usd#Fantom Ftm Usd#Tezos Xtz Usd#Kadena Kda Usd#Invezz
dailyhodl.com

Traders Continue Holding Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) Amid Crypto Downturn: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

A top crypto analytics firm says that traders are continuing to hold Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) despite the crypto market’s recent price crash. According to a tweet from market intelligence firm IntoTheBlock, ADA investors haven’t been dissuaded despite the smart contract platform being down nearly 73% from its all-time high of $3.09, which it set in early September.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC climbs $10,000 as it ‘decouples from stock markets’

The price of bitcoin has surged to a two week high above $44,000 on Tuesday after a chaotic few days for the crypto market.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially sparked a mass sell-off, causing BTC to plummet from $39,000 to below $35,000 at the end of last week. The cryptocurrency bounced back almost as quickly as it crashed, with some analysts pointing to bitcoin’s ability to serve as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical uncertainty. Ukraine’s request for bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) donations over the weekend prompted millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be given towards the eastern European country’s defence efforts, which the Ukranian Digital Ministry saying it would be used to “help Ukraine armed forces”. Ukraine also asked exchanges to freeze Russian and Belarusian crypto accounts, and on Monday the Russian cryptocurrency exchange BestChange appeared to be down.You can follow all the latest crypto news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live coverage below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
GamesRadar+

LG QNED91 review: "One of the best TVs you can buy right now"

A fantastic TV with all the best and latest tech that produces a brilliant picture. But is it worth this much more than a C1 OLED? We're not totally convinced... The LG QNED91 arrives and marks a moment in time where this new breed could give the LG's own best OLED TVs a run for their money at the top of the pile.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Why You Should Never Skip a Smart Contract Audit

Smart contract is termed as an agreement between the buyer and seller which consists of a set of *functions* and *data* Whenever a user requests a transaction, these functions and data get executed automatically. No third party is needed to mediate or verify the transaction. This makes for a more secure, trustworthy, and efficient system overall. Smart contract auditing is an essential step in ensuring that this new technology lives up to its potential and revolutionizes how business is conducted worldwide. It is essential that all parties involved can trust that the code will do what it's supposed to.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy