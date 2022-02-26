ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga cracks top-10 in new rookie power rankings

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

With veterans like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala missing time due to injury, the Golden State Warriors have given rookie Jonathan Kuminga an increased role in the rotation. With more playing time, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft has impressed.

In eight games leading up to the All-Star break, Kuminga tallied double-figures in each contest. During that span, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.3 points on 60.3% shooting from the field with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.3 minutes per game.

Kuminga’s recent breakout has earned him a spot in the latest first-year power rankings from Rookie Wire. The G League Ignite product landed at No. 7 on the list from Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire, one spot ahead of 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Via Rookie Wire:

Kuminga was named as an injury replacement for Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte in the Rising Stars game and was among the 12 rookies that competed. He recorded two points for Team Payton in a loss to Team Barry, who went on to win the event. Kuminga was in the midst of his best stretch of the season entering the break, averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over his last eight games for the Warriors. He saw a smaller role to begin the season but appears to be becoming a mainstay in the rotation, which will only help his development.

Check out the full list of power rankings from Rookie Wire here.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Kuminga picked up right where he left off with another impressive performance. In the Warriors’ first game after the break against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Kuminga tallied 17 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with eight boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. Against the Trail Blazers, Kuminga showed a new skill by getting to the free-throw line 12 times in the contest. Kuminga buried 10 of 12 attempts from the stripe on Thursday.

If Kuminga continues at his current pace, there’s a strong chance he will stay on Rookie Wire’s list of power rankings for a long time.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

