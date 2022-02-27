ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How To Watch The Despicable Me Movies Streaming

By Alexandra Ramos
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despicable Me was a huge break for Illumination Studios as well as Universal Pictures when it first released back in 2010. That’s right. The first movie is going to be a tween this year in 2022 and I can hardly believe it. Regardless, after all this time, four...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This is the new nerve-shredding Netflix horror movie everyone has been waiting for

According to Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, producer and co-producer for Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, the opportunity to make a sequel to the 1974 original was, pardon the pun, a nightmare come true. “It was impossible to say no,” the filmmakers raved, in press material that accompanies the release of the Netflix film tomorrow. “We feel stories like this need to … evolve with each generation like a favorite campfire story.”
MOVIES
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Kristen Wiig
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Tinder Swindler, Despicable Me 2, and St. Vincent. On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly Global Top 10 lists, which revealed that The Tinder Swindler is the biggest Netflix movie since Don't Look Up. It's nowhere near as big a hit as Don't Look Up, the streaming service's second-biggest movie ever, but it's a huge hit for a documentary. People love watching stories about scammers, and Netflix knows it. The Tinder Swindler is still in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's still followed by Despicable Me 2, which has taken up residency in the No. 2 spot. No. 3 is the 2014 Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent, No. 4 is teen rom-com Tall Girl 2, and No. 5 is the O.G. Despicable Me.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

New 90 Day Fiancé Rumors Probably Won't Make Angela Deem Critics Too Happy

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is perhaps the most polarizing star of the franchise, and with good reason. Her unapologetic attitude and past behavior in her marriage to Nigerian Michael Ilesanmi has often garnered her some negative attention from viewers and even other cast members. Unfortunately, it’s looking like she’s headed for some more drama thanks to a rumor that alleges some pretty shocking developments that might unfold in future spinoffs.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Despicable Me#Animated Movies#Illumination Studios#Universal Pictures
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Amy Schneider Is Now Engaged, But Did Her Fiancée Remember To Respond In The Form Of A Question?

What could be better than winning Jeopardy? Maybe winning 40 times consecutively and becoming the second longest-running champion of the game. Amy Schneider has achieved that, and her wins just keep coming. Schneider has now announced her engagement to her longtime girlfriend Genevieve, which could only be made better if the proposal was asked in the signature Jeopardy format.
RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

New Netflix horror movie shot to #1, but viewers and critics are ripping it to shreds

Netflix has for a while now seemed to have something of a Midas touch when it comes to new horror genre content. From movies like the Fear Street trilogy to such series as Midnight Mass, horror fans have had no shortage of popular new titles to binge on the platform. Unfortunately, that halo does not extend to one of the streamer’s newest titles in this category: The just-released Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix movie, which has gotten terrible reviews over the past couple of days.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy