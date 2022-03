Monday’s updates from the MLB lockout negotiations suggested there’s a long way to go before an agreement is made. With the threat of regular-season games being canceled, things are looking glum as ever in regards to the 2022 MLB season. So glum, in fact, that one New York Yankees slugger has decided to sign up for LinkedIn in order to find some employment. Joey Gallo took to Twitter to show his hilarious new LinkedIn profile, suggesting that he doesn’t think there will be much baseball played this season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO