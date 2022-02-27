ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Mara Atelier Fall 2022

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Max Mara Atelier RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Max Mara Atelier

The epitome of understated luxury when it comes to outerwear, the Max Mara coat was exalted with a tactile feel and couture-like volumes for fall.

Paying tribute to Italian sculptor Alberto Giacometti, the annual Max Mara Atelier collection included 12 designs crafted from a range of high-end fabrics, encompassing cashmere, alpaca and mohair.

The soft, natural textures were expertly molded to create the curved volumes of a redingote coat’s sleeves, the rounded proportions of a peacoat and the linear pleats unfolding on the back of a trenchcoat. A reversible coat cinched by an obi belt was striking in its simple lines and tactile contrast.

A polished color palette — swinging from the tones of marble, clay and bronze to plush burgundy and ink blue — enhanced the graphic quality of surfaces and silhouettes.

Oozing luxurious ease, the collection offered elegant options for women seeking an investment piece.

