Max Mara Atelier Fall 2022

Max Mara Atelier RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Max Mara Atelier

The epitome of understated luxury when it comes to outerwear, the Max Mara coat was exalted with a tactile feel and couture-like volumes for fall.

Paying tribute to Italian sculptor Alberto Giacometti, the annual Max Mara Atelier collection included 12 designs crafted from a range of high-end fabrics, encompassing cashmere, alpaca and mohair.

The soft, natural textures were expertly molded to create the curved volumes of a redingote coat’s sleeves, the rounded proportions of a peacoat and the linear pleats unfolding on the back of a trenchcoat. A reversible coat cinched by an obi belt was striking in its simple lines and tactile contrast.

A polished color palette — swinging from the tones of marble, clay and bronze to plush burgundy and ink blue — enhanced the graphic quality of surfaces and silhouettes.

Oozing luxurious ease, the collection offered elegant options for women seeking an investment piece.