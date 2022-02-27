ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Oncology Institutes in the World, 2022

By Ryan Miller
Cover picture for the articleWho had estimated in 2019 that cancer is one of the leading causes of death before the age of 70 in 112 countries? In 2018, 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported, and this number is expected to rise to 29.5 million by 2040. Compared to 1990, the death rate from...

Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
WORLD
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC Chicago

The Stanford PhD Student With a Mission to Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers by 2025

Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.
SOCIETY
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

Broad prevails in crucial ruling over CRISPR licensing

Ending the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle over who invented CRISPR, the US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Monday that the revolutionary genome editing technology belongs to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. The decision is a huge blow to the University of California and biotech...
LAW
The Independent

New reports suggest Covid originated in a Wuhan market, not a laboratory

A live animal market in Wuhan, not a laboratory, was the original source of the Covid pandemic, according to two new studies.Researchers analysed a string of data and concluded that coronavirus was present in mammals sold at China’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019.“When you look at all of the evidence together, it’s an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started at the Huanan market,” said Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona who co-authored both studies, told The New York Times.The researchers found no evidence to back the theory that Covid originated in a leak from...
MARKETS
ABC 4

Best world map wall art

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The world is a big place. A world map allows you to see it in its entirety, making them perfect for a school classroom, a family room or a den. If you want a beautiful and informative way to admire and study the earth’s geography, there are plenty of world maps for you to choose from.
DESIGN
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Recognized As Innovator Of The Year

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award as Innovator of the Year at the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards 2022 held on Feb. 24, 2022. In addition, the company was awarded top honors for Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences. “We are gratified and honored to be chosen for these top awards by our community peers. The Leicestershire regions has truly inspirational people and teams at the technology forefront across numerous industries,” said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. “Thus, it is quite special to be recognized by our peers for our efforts to bring non-invasive diagnostics to market in an effort to bring significant increases in health, well-being and the quality of life to people’s everyday lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES

