Steven Spielberg Wanted to Remove an Iconic ‘West Side Story’ Moment

By Allison Hambrick
 2 days ago

Iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg revealed which classic song he originally wanted to cut from his adaptation of West Side Story.

“The thing I was wrong about and [screenwriter Tony Kushner was] right about, and the only one on my side was Stephen Sondheim, [was] we both wanted to cut ‘I Feel Pretty,'” said Spielberg in a joint interview alongside the cast and Kushner. “The reason was that in the original Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins film, ‘I Feel Pretty’ presages the rumble. It happens when Tony and Maria know they’re existent in the world together and she’s celebrating the happiest moment of her life.”

However, “I Feel Pretty” comes at a different part of the narrative in the stage musical. In the original version of the script, Maria, unaware Tony killed her brother, sings of her love for him. According to Spielberg, Sondheim, the lyricist for the show, was unhappy with the song from the start.

“The reason as Sondheim explained to me that it came to be, is because they came to him and said, ‘You need to write an upbeat number because at the end of the Second Act, Bernardo and Riff are dead,” explained the West Side Story director. “The audience is sobbing out by the concessions area. We come back with more tragedy after they’ve had their break. So we need to pick them up again.’ So Sondheim under protest wrote ‘I Feel Pretty’ with Lenny [Bernstein] and it works. It brought the audience back on their feet.”

Why Spielberg Included the iconic West Side Story Song

Spielberg then said that Kushner challenged him on the song’s merits.

“Well in our movie, it also follows the rumble, and I didn’t know without that 15-minute or 20-minute interval whether the audience could recover [and accept] that she would even be having this moment,” said Spielberg. “Then Tony explained to me, and then I explained to Stephen. He paused for a long time on the phone. This is the first time in our story that the entire audience is ahead of Maria’s story. And the audience will feel very protective of her because we know she’s about to find out. So it went back in.”

The writer and the director also clashed over another song: “Gee, Officer Krupke.”

Another more lighthearted number, this song sees the Jets lamenting the way the world perceives them. They make fun of the adults in their lives, ranging from social workers to judges and of course, local cop Officer Krupke.

“We only disagreed about one song, which is I wanted to put ‘Krupke’ in the second act, where it originally was intended to be,” said Kushner. “And [Spielberg] had the most violent reaction to anything I’ve ever done!”

He then addressed the director: Do you remember at one point in the long process of doing Lincoln, I wrote a scene where there was this fantasy character, an old lady who visits Lincoln and then falls out a window or something? You were very polite about that. ‘Oh yeah, that’s interesting but maybe not.’ But [on this] you said, ‘I love the screenplay until I got to ‘Krupke,’ and then it ruined it for me! Never! It’s never, ever going to be there, get it out of there! Rewrite the whole thing, I can’t show it to anybody unless you get it out!’ So it got shoved in the first act.”

Ultimately, Kushner agreed with Spielberg after watching the final film. West Side Story is now up for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Debose, who played Anita. Additionally, the film will stream on both HBOMax and Disney+ on March 2.

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
Steven Spielberg Developing Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt

Steven Spielberg is looking to the 1960s for inspiration for a new project. The filmmaker is developing a film based on the Steve McQueen character Frank Bullitt, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film would not be a remake of the 1968 film Bullitt, but rather an original take on the character. Deadline first reported the news of the project, which Spielberg would direct for Warner Bros., where the rights reside. Spielberg would also produce with Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer, who penned Spielberg’s The Post, would write the script. No deals are yet in place for the project, which would be...
'West Side Story' at Marriott is a mixed bag

One of the best productions of “West Side Story” I ever saw (and I've seen many) was at The Marriott Theatre several decades ago. An “ah-ha” experience, it made me realize why the ground-breaking 1957 musical conceived by Jerome Robbins and written by Arthur Laurents (book), Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) had no peers.
‘West Side Story’ Deserves Bigger Audience

Six decades of children turning into teenagers turning into parents turning into grandparents. From family movie night at the local palatial palace for the Natalie Wood version of “West Side Story” (1961) then after a decade a TV perennial, then forgotten by movie palaces turning into multiplexes, then the pandemic comes along confusing movies with home streaming services, then teens preferring the video joys on their smart phones to ever going out to a movie with mom and dad — what changes in the entertainment habit! These shifts now greet the most successful moviemaker in history, director Steven Spielberg, for his re-thought remake of West Side Story.
Why West Side Story deserves to win Best Picture

The 2022 Oscars ceremony is coming up on March 27, and 10 new movies are up for the Best Picture title: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and any of them might end up winning big. In the leadup to the Oscars, we’re making a case for why each of them might deserve to take the big prize.
Rare Vintage Photos of Lucille Ball's Life at Her Many Homes

As the star of I Love Lucy, American actress Lucille Ball is still undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest names. Born in Jamestown, New York, she moved frequently throughout her young childhood, as a result of her father's job as a Bell Telephone linesman. After deciding to pursue a career in show business, Ball moved to New York City, then eventually across the country to Los Angeles. It was in California that her career really took off—and so did her experience as a homeowner. Though Ball wasn't one to snatch up real estate like some celebrities today, she did own a few homes throughout her life. Take a peek inside three of them in these vintage photos.
Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
How Late ‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Made a Lasting Impact on Show

Jerry Orbach died in 2004 after a long battle with cancer, but his influence on theater and television is still felt, especially on “Law & Order.” He starred as Lennie Briscoe on the procedural for 12 seasons, before the stress of the job was too much for his illness. Orbach was sick for the majority of his run on “Law & Order,” but he was still a positive presence on set, and brought smiles to his co-stars’ faces. Kurt Vonnegut even called him “adorable” in a 2005 interview.
Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
