For the second time in just over a week, Ohio State walked out of the gym feeling like the team missed out on a major opportunity. The Buckeyes came into Sunday’s game at Maryland fresh off an upset of Illinois on the road, a win that put them in the driver’s seat for a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and close to capturing at least a share of the conference’s regular season title.

