ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

OpenSea Disables Features Temporarily As Contract Migration Completes

By Ali Raza
insidebitcoins.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, OpenSea allowed time for users to move their nonfungible token (NFT) listings during its contract migration. The platform has announced that the move will affect some functions on the site, which may not be available for a short time. OpenSea released the new smart contract on February...

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

For Mobile Operators Migrating to 5G Standalone, Service Assurance Is Foundational Featured

Between infrastructure and spectrum licenses, mobile operators worldwide will spend over $1 trillion on 5G by 2025, GSMA Intelligence predicts. What will they - and their customers - get for that money? Gigabit speeds, latency as low as 1 millisecond and the ability to support up to 1 million devices per square kilometer, to name just a few key advantages over 4G LTE.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrate#Smart Contract#Nft#Mintable#Disables Active Postings
komando.com

A major change is coming to your Gmail inbox

In the age of texting, chat platforms and video conferencing, email is still king in many office settings. There’s no pressure to respond right away, and you’re not limited to one or two sentences at a time. We’re human, and we make mistakes. How often do you send...
INTERNET
Truth About Cars

Cargo Ship Goes Down With Hold Full of German Automobiles

After two weeks of smoldering in the Atlantic Ocean, a cargo ship loaded with several thousand German automobiles has sunk. Packed with over 4,000 vehicles from Volkswagen Group, the Felicity Ace (pictured) originally gained notoriety for being a successful fire rescue mission conducted in open waters. But it was later revealed that a large number of the cars onboard were higher-end products from brands like Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini — making the salvage operation that followed likewise engaging.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Daily Mail

Metaverse users will be granted god-like powers to create their own virtual world just by speaking things into existence, Zuckerberg reveals

People entering the Metaverse, controlled by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, may be given 'god-like powers' to create their own virtual world, by speaking it into existence. During a demonstration of the technology, in a live video, Zuckerberg said the metaverse will be unlike anything available today, thanks to artificial intelligence. He...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Why Google Is Ditching Chrome's Data-Saving Lite Mode for Android

Lite mode on Chrome for Android, a feature that helped users save data and load web pages faster, is being turned off with the release of Chrome version 100. Lite mode is a feature that first arrived on the Android version of Chrome back in 2014, known then as Chrome Data Saver.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to prevent people from saving or taking a screenshot of your texts on Telegram

If you're looking for the best messaging app, then Telegram has to be at the top of the list. It lacks some security features compared to Signal, but the developers have taken incredible strides to make your conversations as private as possible, even if you are using your favorite Android phone. This includes preventing people from saving or taking a screenshot of your messages in the app.
INTERNET
Business Insider

The 7 best secure email providers

Secure email providers offer end-to-end encryption to prevent third parties from seeing transmitted content. Fully encrypted email providers aren't quite as common as end-to-end encrypted texting services, which offer robust security. Here are seven of the best secure email providers you can subscribe to today. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
INTERNET
Law.com

Ready for a Bear Hunt? A Roadmap for Getting Through Your Contract Data Migration

Contract data migration is messy and hard. It’s rarely properly funded and it takes forever. However, you can’t get an effective operating environment until you harmonize and harness your underlying agreement data. Building a new data repository reminds me of the children’s book: “We’re Going on a Bear...
PETS
Ars Technica

Australia’s standoff against Google and Facebook worked—sort of

Over Zoom, Australia’s communications minister, Paul Fletcher, has the air of a man in the middle of a victory speech. He credits his team and the country’s competition regulator for succeeding where others had failed: forcing tech giants to pay for news. “There were a lot of people saying you can't really succeed in taking on the global digital giants,” he says, sitting beneath strip lighting in his Sydney constituency office. But Fletcher and Australia’s federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, persevered. In 2020, when the Australian government asked the competition regulator to develop a law that would force tech giants to pay for the news that appears on their feeds, Fletcher was aware of the stories others used as warnings. When Germany’s biggest news publisher, Axel Springer, tried to block Google from running snippets of its articles in 2014, it backtracked after just two weeks once traffic plunged. When Spain tried to force Google to pay for news in 2014, the search giant just left—blocking Google News in the country for seven years.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Disable Unwanted Features in Windows 10

Windows 10 is full of interesting features, but you’ll probably never utilize many of them. For example, Internet Explorer 11, Windows Media Player, HyperV, Telnet Client, and XPS Viewer are some of that platform’s less essential features. So, why not disable superfluous Windows 10 components you don’t need? This is how you can quickly disable the features you don’t want in Windows 10.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy