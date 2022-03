Everton have been without the services of Abdoulaye Doucore for more than a month, so fans would have been happy to see the industrious midfielder line up in a central three alongside Allan and new recruit Donny van de Beek on Saturday. The Frenchman showed no rust whatsoever and was certainly in marvellous shape, covering every blade of grass and still making lung-busting runs deep into the match. He added much-needed thrust in the middle of the park and took care of the ball well under pressure.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO