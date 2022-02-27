VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on scathing Rock-Cena exchanges, Vince’s early comments on WWE Network plans, Trish, DDP, HBK, wrestler expenses, Natalya’s farting gimmick, more (205 min.)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Feb. 21, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Elimination...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0