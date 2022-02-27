VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on scathing Rock-Cena exchanges, Vince’s early comments on WWE Network plans, Trish, DDP, HBK, wrestler expenses, Natalya’s farting gimmick, more (205 min.)

WWE SmackDown has some big names currently battling it out on the brand, and it appears one fan-favorite superstar on the blue brand's roster is getting a significant push. According to a new report by PWInsider, Ricochet is in line to get a huge push on SmackDown in the coming weeks and months, and he is currently listed as the no. 2 babyface on SmackDown internally, only coming in behind Drew McIntyre. Ricochet beat Sheamus in a one-on-one match-up recently and he confronted current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on last week's episode to presumably set up a title match between them soon.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO