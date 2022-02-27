ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on scathing Rock-Cena exchanges, Vince’s early comments on WWE Network plans, Trish, DDP, HBK, wrestler expenses, Natalya’s farting gimmick, more (205 min.)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Feb. 21, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Elimination...

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
WWE
Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
Tony Chimel Made WWE Commentator Do Push-Up For Vince McMahon

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel told the story of once racing former WWE personality Jonathan Coachmen in a one-mile foot race prior to taping SmackDown in Pittsburgh. Chimel had made a bet with Coachmen that Coachman couldn’t beat Chimel in a minute, a bet Chimel ultimately won.
WWE
Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
Nate Diaz shoots down Conor McGregor trilogy talk after Dana White says he’d be ‘shocked’ not to see it, McGregor and Poirier respond

Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor to earn another fight with him. A trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor has been discussed ever since their dramatic rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 ended with McGregor earning a majority decision over his rival. Diaz won their first fight by second-round submission and a third meeting to settle the score would be a guaranteed box office success.
UFC
Report: WWE Has Big Plans to Push a WWE SmackDown Star

WWE SmackDown has some big names currently battling it out on the brand, and it appears one fan-favorite superstar on the blue brand's roster is getting a significant push. According to a new report by PWInsider, Ricochet is in line to get a huge push on SmackDown in the coming weeks and months, and he is currently listed as the no. 2 babyface on SmackDown internally, only coming in behind Drew McIntyre. Ricochet beat Sheamus in a one-on-one match-up recently and he confronted current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on last week's episode to presumably set up a title match between them soon.
WWE
Two Big AEW Debuts Expected Soon

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of talents join All Elite Wrestling, and you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently said that he’s heading to AEW, but he later clarified his status and said that nothing is official as of yet. Hardy was released from WWE back on December 9th, 2021 and he is still currently waiting out his 90 day non-compete clause.
WWE
Becky Lynch ousted from a live event

In recent weeks, WWE has staked pretty much everything it had on the red show's women's roster on Becky Lynch, the current red show champion, who has always kept a belt since returning to the company's rings at Summerslam. whether that of Friday Night Smackdown or that of Monday Night...
WWE
Backstage news on Sonya Deville's status

Recently, during an interview with WKBN, Sonya Deville talked about how WWE could introduce more superstars who are part of the LGBTQ community to the company. “I mean, it's not something I ever think about that way, right? Yes, I am who I am, and I am a WWE superstar.
WWE
WWE NXT Superstar Stretchered Away From The Ring Tonight

Amari Miller was apparently injured during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. Tonight’s show saw Miller lose to Lash Legend by pinfall. The match included a few instances of sloppy offense until Miller hit a moonsault for a close 2 count, then came back charging at Legend. Legend sent her face-first into the turnbuckles, scooped her to her shoulders, and then drove Miller into the mat for the pin to win.
WWE

