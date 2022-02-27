ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

One Fine Day: Thoughts after Flyers 2, Capitals 1

By Anthony SanFilippo
crossingbroad.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor one day Saturday, it felt like the kind of Flyers hockey most of us came to expect on a daily basis over the first half century of the franchise’s existence. And before you read that sentence and want to immediately shout back at me, “Who cares, they still suck,” or...

www.crossingbroad.com

ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby, Penguins get brutal injury news to their defense

The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a comeback victory Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2. However, not all of the news was good Sunday. Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely after sustaining an injury in last Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. Matheson is considered to be week-to-week with an undisclosed upper body injury.
Koskinen gets first shutout since 2019 in Oilers win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. It was Koskinen's sixth shutout in the NHL and first since Nov. 8, 2019, when he made 29 saves in a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils.
Reuters

Mikko Koskinen, Oilers shut out Flyers

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had one goal and one assist to lift the Edmonton Oilers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Tuesday. Kailer Yamamoto added one goal for the Oilers. Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves to earn his sixth career shutout. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart...
Reuters

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's late heroics lift Pens past Jackets

2022-02-28 07:07:53 GMT+00:00 - Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that claimed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was...
NBC Washington

Is It Time for Peter Laviolette to Call Out Capitals' Goaltending? Al Koken Thinks So

Is it time for Laviolette to call out Capitals’ goaltending? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Of all the issues the Washington Capitals have faced this season — be it special teams, slow starts, or losing at home — poor goaltending has seemed to rear its ugly head more frequently than the rest.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Roster Report: Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, Penguins & More

The final Saturday of February was a busy one for roster news. Here’s a recap of all the latest transactions, injury updates, and lineup news from around the NHL. Columbus assigned Jake Christiansen to Cleveland of the American Hockey League (AHL). Philadelphia activated Joel Farabee and Derick Brassard from...
NBC Washington

Vitek Vanecek Recalled, But Ilya Samsonov Will Start Against Toronto

Vanecek recalled, but Samsonov will start against Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Goalie Vitek Vanecek was recalled by the Capitals on Monday from a conditioning stint with the Hershey Bears. Ilya Samsonov, however, will get the start in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vanecek suffered an...
NHL Buzz: Edmundson cleared for contact, near season debut with Canadiens

Copp expects to return for Jets on Tuesday; Senators cancel practice due to flu. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Joel Edmundson was cleared for contact and practiced in full for the first time this season...
NorthEast Times

Can Flyers make a slow, painful rebuild work?

One way of fixing things is a full-blown, rip-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild, although it seems unlikely that the Flyers will follow such a path. But the option is on the table for the Flyers, who have slipped to a bottom-five position in the National Hockey League standings. The team’s front office doesn’t want a slow, painful rebuild, because, well, that’s not how the organization typically operates. But has it worked in the past for other teams? Yes and no.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flyers 0

PHILADELPHIA, PA - It was a Broad Street blanking as Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves for his seventh win in eight starts and first shutout of the season, back-stopping the Oilers to a 3-0 victory. Edmonton scored one goal each period as Leon Draisaitl lit the lamp on the power...
Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers continue a five-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers will continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers. You can watch the game...
NHL, Amazon unveil new face-off probability stat

Live, in-game graphic will instantly show odds of player winning draw, possession of puck. SEATTLE - Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Face-off Probability, a live, in-game NHL stat that will be displayed as a graphic that instantly shows the odds of a player winning a face-off and possession of the puck and displays them on screen for fans watching the broadcast of the game. Before the puck is dropped in a face-off, the Face-off Probability machine learning (ML) model identifies where on the ice a face-off is going to occur, and who will take the face-off, and determines the probability of each player winning the draw.
Bjorkstrand's 100th goal highlights CBJ loss to Pittsburgh

Columbus drops a hard-fought game in Nationwide on Sunday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand joined the 100-goal club on Sunday in Nationwide Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins, becoming the seventh Blue Jackets player in team history to do so. The Jackets fell to the Penguins 3-2 after a hard-fought battle, the team's...
NHL Buzz: Lehner returns for Golden Knights against Sharks

Nugent-Hopkins week to week for Oilers; Toews, Johnson expected back for Blackhawks on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Robin Lehner will return for the Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday...
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed the Toronto Maple Leafs will not operate as though Jake Muzzin will be out long-term. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have their sights set on Rasmus Ristolainen. The Edmonton Oilers don’t have an update on the health of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and could the Carolina Hurricanes make a move for a defenseman ahead of the trade deadline?
Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
