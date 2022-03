In Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, you can close darkness rifts hidden around Savathun’s Throne World. Closing all ten rifts will net you the No Peeking Triumph, which you need to complete the Gumshoe Seal. In order to close these rifts, you need to shoot them while having the “Worm Byproduct” buff applied to you. To apply this buff, you must shoot yourself with the exotic heavy grenade launcher Parasite. If you need help getting that exotic, you can follow our guide here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO