The Calgary Flames will head into Minnesota to take on the Wild as these two teams will face off for the second time in a row. They played each other on Saturday in Calgary where the Flames came out on top 7-3, the fifth loss in six games for the Wild. Can they get back on track tonight against an overall dominating Flames team who has won 13 in their last 15 games? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Wild prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO