The NFL Combine can be a useful tool in getting a better feel for a player's athletic traits. If there are question marks about a player's speed, you’ll get answers. If you want to find out how strong a lineman is, that will be revealed as well. The combine provides an opportunity to confirm or debunk some of the narratives running around as it pertains to a player’s athleticism. A good performance could help boost a player’s draft stock while a bad one could make him slide.

