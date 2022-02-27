ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Why Astronomers Don’t Know Who Owns Rocket Part About to Hit Moon

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIsgQ_0eQaL9Pu00

Weeks ago we learned a stray rocket was going to collide with the Moon on March 4, with the impact leaving a crater. As of now, astronomers still don’t know who owns it and that’s a big problem.

The ongoing debate concerning who owns the rocket continues. Initially, reports stated the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was the culprit. Specifically, the rocket that launched the DSCOVR Earth-observation spacecraft on February 15. However, further investigation found that wasn’t the case and the blame shifted to China. More recently, astronomers believed it was from the launch of China’s Chang’e 5-T1 lunar mission in 2014. China denied responsibility this week though, saying the upper stage of that rocket burned up in the atmosphere. So, who really owns the rocket part, and why is identifying it such an issue?

Space.com reports the person who led the discovery of the rocket impact, Bill Gray, offered his own thoughts. According to him, the big problem doesn’t necessarily lie solely with tracking it, but missions being similar in name. “As best I can tell, this particular error didn’t involve tracking data,” Gray said. “I think it just involved confusion about two similarly named missions.” The two missions happen to be the previously mentioned Chang’e 5-TI and Chang’e 5.

Nonetheless, he does advise astronomers to devise better methods of tracking their craft. “Well, we should indeed do a better job of tracking these objects,” he said. “First step would be to release ‘last known positions and velocities’ for objects going into high Earth orbits or solar or lunar orbits. That would have avoided the initial identification issue, where I thought this was the DSCOVR upper stage.”

Essentially, poor tracking mixed with two missions with similar names occurring closely to one another led to the confusion.

FAA Delays SpaceX’s Starship Review Again

Along the subject of reviews and identification, SpaceX recently received more news on that front regarding its Starship. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) originally intended to review Starship today but had to postpone it again.

SpaceX’s Starship hoped to kick off its first orbital launch but will have to wait at least another month. The FAA announced on February 14 it would have to delay the final report until March 28 for comment review and interagency consultation. Though disappointing, this is the second time it happened.

The first review was actually slated for December 31, Space.com stated. A few days before the deadline, the FAA pushed the completion date to February 28. Unfortunately, it seems that wasn’t enough, as it reported needing to consult with other agencies. The correspondences concern thousands of public comments submitted after its draft assessment was released in September.

If approval isn’t the outcome, Elon Musk stated they could launch it from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, though that would take six to eight months.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Record Largest Rogue Wave Ever on Record in North Pacific

Outsiders have seen scores of natural disasters and devastation striking regions internationally this last year. Now, scientists have added another record monster to that list, recording the largest rogue wave ever in the North Pacific Ocean. According to Science Alert, the massive wave took place in November of 2020, equivalent...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Robb Report

This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said it’s developing a combination aircraft and winged rocket that will eventually be used for space tourism. The aircraft will also be used as a supersonic business jet that can link any two points on Earth, reports Space.com. The company said that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour. A CGI presentation on Space Transportation’s website shows passengers boarding a plane that is attached to a glider wing with two rocket boosters. The airplane then detaches from the wing after takeoff and flies through suborbital space. The wing and boosters then...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#Astronomers#Spacex#Space Com
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

NASA’s ‘Son of Concorde’ Supersonic Jet Is Now Undergoing Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic jet, which is being developed with Lockheed Martin, moved one step closer to flight last week after undergoing wind-tunnel tests. Nicknamed “Son of Concorde” after the Concorde commercial jet launched in the late 1960s, this new generation is called QueSST—or Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft. It’s designed to minimize sonic booms, which NASA now calls “thumps,” that forced the Concorde to slow down over land. The X-59 is being built at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif. NASA awarded the aerospace company a $247.5 million contract to develop the supersonic aircraft. The design team says that it should...
PALMDALE, CA
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

414K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy