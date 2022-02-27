Why Astronomers Don’t Know Who Owns Rocket Part About to Hit Moon

Weeks ago we learned a stray rocket was going to collide with the Moon on March 4, with the impact leaving a crater. As of now, astronomers still don’t know who owns it and that’s a big problem.

The ongoing debate concerning who owns the rocket continues. Initially, reports stated the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was the culprit. Specifically, the rocket that launched the DSCOVR Earth-observation spacecraft on February 15. However, further investigation found that wasn’t the case and the blame shifted to China. More recently, astronomers believed it was from the launch of China’s Chang’e 5-T1 lunar mission in 2014. China denied responsibility this week though, saying the upper stage of that rocket burned up in the atmosphere. So, who really owns the rocket part, and why is identifying it such an issue?

Space.com reports the person who led the discovery of the rocket impact, Bill Gray, offered his own thoughts. According to him, the big problem doesn’t necessarily lie solely with tracking it, but missions being similar in name. “As best I can tell, this particular error didn’t involve tracking data,” Gray said. “I think it just involved confusion about two similarly named missions.” The two missions happen to be the previously mentioned Chang’e 5-TI and Chang’e 5.

Nonetheless, he does advise astronomers to devise better methods of tracking their craft. “Well, we should indeed do a better job of tracking these objects,” he said. “First step would be to release ‘last known positions and velocities’ for objects going into high Earth orbits or solar or lunar orbits. That would have avoided the initial identification issue, where I thought this was the DSCOVR upper stage.”

Essentially, poor tracking mixed with two missions with similar names occurring closely to one another led to the confusion.

FAA Delays SpaceX’s Starship Review Again

Along the subject of reviews and identification, SpaceX recently received more news on that front regarding its Starship. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) originally intended to review Starship today but had to postpone it again.

SpaceX’s Starship hoped to kick off its first orbital launch but will have to wait at least another month. The FAA announced on February 14 it would have to delay the final report until March 28 for comment review and interagency consultation. Though disappointing, this is the second time it happened.

The first review was actually slated for December 31, Space.com stated. A few days before the deadline, the FAA pushed the completion date to February 28. Unfortunately, it seems that wasn’t enough, as it reported needing to consult with other agencies. The correspondences concern thousands of public comments submitted after its draft assessment was released in September.

If approval isn’t the outcome, Elon Musk stated they could launch it from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, though that would take six to eight months.